Two more classes donate to Eggerss

Submitted information

Count it back 70 and 53 years respectfully and you have two Van Wert High School classes excited about continuing the legacy that is Eggerss Stadium. The class of 1952 recently donated $500 and the class of 1969 donated $1,500 for future maintenance needs of the stadium.

“We are happy to be part of the legacy that is Eggerss,” 1952 class spokesperson Mary Allen said.

“It’s so wonderful what is happening with Eggerss Stadium,” said Bunnie Stewart, representing the Class of 1969. “My classmates wanted to be part of something that will last for decades to come and symbolizes community in Van Wert”.

The Class of 1969, along with the Class of 1952 made donations to Eggerss Stadium. Photo submitted

Cougar Pride Athletic Booster Club President John White noted the club is grateful for the financial gifts and noted the money will go into a fund specifically designated for future maintenance of Eggerss Stadium.

“It’s groups of people like these that understand the benefits of supporting an institution that has stood the test of time for close to 90 years”, White said.

The Van Wert High School Classes of 1952 and 1969 join the classes of 1961, 1966, 1968, 1973, and 1998 in supporting Eggerss Stadium. Anyone who is a classmate of a different year and wants to get in on the Van Wert High School class challenge for Eggerss Stadium, please contact White at 419.203.1217.