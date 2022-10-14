VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 10/13/2022

October 13, 2022

5:32 a.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm in Hoaglin Township.

10:03 a.m. – Deputies responded to a fatal motor vehicle crash on U.S. Route 127 in Liberty Township.

11:34 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Pleasant Township to investigate a complaint of theft.

11:47 a.m. – Deputies responded to Van Wert County Common Pleas Court and took custody of James Jewell, 40, of Van Wert for a probation violation. He is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

1:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Harrison Township to investigate a complaint of burglary.

1:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to the Village of Ohio City to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

1:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

3:19 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area in the city of Van Wert on a complaint of a stray dog.

4:00 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a bond violation. Nathanial D Owens, 24, is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility pending court.

5:32 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the city of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

6:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Harrison Township to check the welfare of a subject having a mental crisis.

7:00 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by a Putnam County Court for failure to appear. Jeanie Palmer was taken into custody in Ridge Township and transferred to Putnam County authorities.

7:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Jackson Township to investigate a complaint of a mailbox being struck.

9:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. Route 30 in Ridge Township on a report of debris in the roadway.

10:08 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Common Pleas Court for a bond violation. Rickey Lynn Shupe, 42, of Van Wert was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility pending court.

10:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

11:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Liberty Township to investigate a complaint of suspicious activity.