VWHS Class of 1972 relives old times

VW independent staff

Lots of laughs and memories were shared when members of the Van Wert High School Class of 1972 gathered for a 50-year reunion.

The celebration began with a gathering at the September 30 varsity football game, and class members enjoyed a 36-14 victory over Shawnee. Following the win, the group met at The Edition to celebrate the win and reminisce about other past good times.

The following day, the 125 members of the Class of ’72 and guests met at the Wassenberg Arts Center for a night of entertainment, surprises and more memories. David Hoose delivered the invocation prayer before dinner and he remember those who were unable to be at the reunion. Later a moving memorial paid tribute to more than 40 deceased class members.

Members of the Van Wert High School Class of 1972 gathered for a 50-year reunion celebration. Photo submitted

Hall Block, Property Manager, Van Wert Forward, shared information on progress in downtown Van Wert and Jerry Smith evoked laughter with his original poem called “Endurance.” Five former teachers – Larry Hedden, Don Miller, Rita Hurless, Bill Hetrick and Larry Schaufelberger were in attendance, and the class enjoyed a duet by Jacob and Allie Schaufelberger.

Other highlights of the evening was included 1972 foreign exchange student Odette Spengers, who flew in from the Netherlands, where she’s now a mother of four, grandmother and retired doctor, and Larry Eber’s 1971 Barracuda and 1972 Dodge Charger cars, which were parked outside the venue.

The final highlight of the evening was picture frames made by Jay Gamble from bleacher seats in the former gymnasium. Each class member received one along with an 8×10 picture of the old high school and an aerial shot of Eggerss Stadium.