Gas prices decrease; local pump prices have wide range

Gas prices in Van Wert on Sunday ranged from $3.71 at Murphy USA and Pak-A-Sak on S. Shannon St., to as much as $3.89 at Tyler’s Short Stop on E. Main St. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

VW independent staff/submitted information

Average gasoline prices in Ohio have fallen 13.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.79 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,345 stations in Ohio. Prices in Ohio are 38.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 55.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has increased 18.7 cents in the last week and stands at $5.06 per gallon.



According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Ohio was priced at $3.12 per gallon yesterday while the most expensive was $4.49 per gallon, a difference of $1.37 a gallon. In Van Wert, yesterday’s gas prices ranged from a low of $3.71 at Murphy USA to $3.89 at Tyler’s Short Stop.



The national average price of gasoline has fallen 5.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.86 per gallon today. The national average is up 20.6 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 56.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

“After a sharp rise in the national average over the last few weeks, we’ve seen an abrupt, yet expected decline as refinery issues have eased in the west and Great Lakes, overpowering some increases elsewhere,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “The Great Lakes will see prices drift lower as BP’s Whiting refinery is soon to complete maintenance. In addition, oil prices have cooled off slightly after OPEC’s decision to cut production, and that should slow increases elsewhere.”

“Diesel and heating oil prices are likely to continue to rise as extremely low inventories of middle of the barrel products like these two push prices higher,” De Haan added.



Historical gasoline prices in Ohio and the national average going back ten years:

October 17, 2021: $3.24/g (U.S. Average: $3.30/g)

October 17, 2020: $2.02/g (U.S. Average: $2.16/g)

October 17, 2019: $2.62/g (U.S. Average: $2.67/g)

October 17, 2018: $2.63/g (U.S. Average: $2.86/g)

October 17, 2017: $2.37/g (U.S. Average: $2.45/g)

October 17, 2016: $2.13/g (U.S. Average: $2.23/g)

October 17, 2015: $2.33/g (U.S. Average: $2.26/g)

October 17, 2014: $3.13/g (U.S. Average: $3.13/g)

October 17, 2013: $3.43/g (U.S. Average: $3.35/g)

October 17, 2012: $3.53/g (U.S. Average: $3.75/g)