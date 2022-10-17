Monday Mailbag: Cougars, R-14, playoffs

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

This week’s Monday Mailbag includes a question about Van Wert’s opening around playoff opponent, Region 14 and the current playoff format.

Q: What can you tell me about Van Wert’s possible first round playoff opponent? Who is the frontrunner? Name withheld upon request.

A: If you go by fantastic50.net, it appears the Cougars will host Shelby, River Valley or Galion in the first round. Buckeye Valley is a possibility as well. Of course, things can change in a week but one of those teams will most likely be coming to Van Wert on Friday, October 28.

At this point, I don’t have much information on any of those teams.

Playoff pairings will be announced next Sunday afternoon.

Q: Why is Region 14 so spread out? It makes no sense to have any region stretch from a county that borders Indiana to Cleveland. Name withheld upon request

A: Agreed, it makes little sense, but it’s done to balance out of teams in each region in each division. The OHSAA doesn’t want 45 teams in one region and 20 in another, and rightfully so.

Q: What happens if the OHSAA decides 16 teams per region is too many and isn’t working out? Do they go back to eight teams or try 12 teams per region? Name withheld upon request

A: Short answer – I suppose it’s possible, but far from likely.

For a number of reasons, once the decision is made to expand a playoff field it’s almost impossible to go back, so I wouldn’t count on it happening anytime soon, if ever. In fact, I doubt you’ll hear the OHSAA ever say it was a mistake, which it may or may not be, depending on who you ask.