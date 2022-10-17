ODOT lists road projects for this week

Submitted information

LIMA – The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Van Wert County this week. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation District 1 Office, all work is weather permitting.

U.S. 30 westbound, just west of U.S. 127, over Town Creek and the railroad, will have lane restrictions for bridge approach slab replacement.

U.S. 30 westbound, over Dog Creek Road, approximately one mile west of the Middle Point Wetzel Road interchange, will have lane restrictions for bridge approach slab replacement.

U.S. 33, just southeast of the village of Willshire, the shoulders remain closed as part of a project to repair a culvert.

U.S. 127, U.S. 224, and Marsh Road may have traffic impacts for finish work at the roundabout.

Grill Road/Kear Road/Bonnewitz Avenue between John Brown and Washington Street in the city of Van Wert will have traffic impacts through October for a project which includes sanitary line replacement, resurfacing, and shoulder widening. At times traffic will be limited to one-way.

U.S. 23, U.S. 30, and Ohio 15 will have temporary lane or shoulder closures for districtwide highway lighting upgrades. High-pressure sodium fixtures (HPS) will be replaced with light-emitting diode (LED) luminaires. Lighting will be added at 12 locations where drivers make key decisions. Nonessential lighting will be removed. Temporary lane or shoulder restrictions may occur.