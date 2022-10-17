Volleyball: Knights fall, Lancers win

Russia 3 Crestview 2

RUSSIA — In a battle of two state-ranked teams, No. 5 Russia rallied to defeat No. 16 Crestview 18-25, 25-19, 15-25, 25-21, 15-8 on Saturday. It was the regular season finale for both teams.

Laci McCoy had a team high 16 kills while Myia Etzler and Adelyn Figley each had 13. Ellie Kline had 28 digs and Figley had 21, while Cali Gregory had 38 assists. Kline recorded four aces.

Crestview (15-7) will host Delphos St. John’s or Columbus Grove in the Division IV sectional finals at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Lincolnview 3 Miller City 1

The Lancers defeated Miller City 25-23, 25-16, 24-26, 25-23 on Senior Night on Saturday.

Makayla Blankemeyer had 22 kills, while Emma Bowersock and Carsyn Looser had 12 and 11. Breck Evans had 50 assists and 14 digs, while Grace Bricker had 20 digs, followed by Kaylyn Gerold (10).

Lincolnview (15-7) will face Kalida or Continental in the Division IV sectional finals at 6 p.m. Thursday at Leipsic.