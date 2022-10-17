VW runners compete at WBL meet

VW independent sports

OTTAWA — Host Ottawa-Glandorf swept the Western Buckeye League cross country championships at Ottawa Memorial Park on Saturday.

The Titans won the boys’ title with 72 team points, followed by Bath (91) and Van Wert (96). Ottawa-Glandorf edged Shawnee 63-66 for the girls’ title, while Van Wert finished sixth overall with 134 points.

Owen Scott was the first finisher for Van Wert, placing fifth with a time of 16:51. Drew Laudick placed seventh overall (16:56), followed by John Kramer (15th, 17:27), Rylan Miller (27th, 18:08) and Noah Spath (42nd, 18:47).

Kyra Welch led the Van Wert girls (ninth, 20:16), followed by Tyra McClain (27th, 21:43.24), Alyssa Knittle (28th, 21:43.57), Harmony Schuerman (34th, 22:13) and Braelynn Burk (42nd, 22:55).