Corporate member benefits

It’s Monday morning in the office of a Van Wert Live corporate member. Instead of the typical Monday morning grind, the office is buzzing about the show at The Niswonger Performing Arts Center the night before. The entertaining sights, sounds, friends enjoyed and memories created make conversations that enhance positive mindsets that increase productivity. Live entertainment is proven to enhance moods for the better. Employees with better moods deliver better work. At Van Wert Live, we understand this dynamic and create solutions for businesses to partner with the live performing arts.

Van Wert Live corporate memberships not only support the live arts in Van Wert but go the distance to impact the morale of staff and demonstrate the value of customers. Corporate Membership packages range from $2000-9000 and are designed to offer benefits that enhance key relationships, like staff and customers, that ultimately drive a company’s success.

Meet and greets (when available) like this one with Marie Osmond are just one of the benefits of corporate membership. Photo submitted

So how does this work? The member level is selected by the number and location of seats chosen by the corporate member. These seats are reserved in their name for the entirety of the year. The tickets can be used in any way but are typically shared with staff or customers. Other benefits include an exclusive early buying window for staff members, special discounts, VIP opportunities to meet the artists, and the chance to experience behind-the-scenes pre or post-show.

Corporate memberships include Van Wert Live events presented at both the Niswonger Performing Arts Center and the grandstand at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds. Announcements have begun already for shows in 2023 and there is so much yet to come.

2022 Van Wert Live Members include the following All-Star cast: Williamson Insurance Company, Tisha Fast State Farm Insurance, Celina Insurance Group, Van Wert Health, Koch & White Law Office, D&D Ingredients, Citizens National Bank, Masters Heating & Cooling, HA Dorsten, Inc, Lee’s Ace Hardware, and First Financial of Van Wert.

At a glance, VWLive Corporate Member Perks include tickets and guaranteed select seats per show for the calendar year, exclusive member advance purchasing for staff, VIP meet and greets when available, exclusive member events and clinics, and partner recognition on the lobby monitors and the playbill on all show days.

Van Wert Live members get the benefits that make showtime the best time while enhancing morale that impacts the bottom line. The 2023 Van Wert Live member packet is now available by contacting quincy@npacvw.org or visit vanwertlive.com.