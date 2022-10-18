Charles “Chuck” Truax

Charles “Chuck” Truax, 92, passed away Sunday, October 16, 2022, in Babson Park, Florida.

Chuck was born June 4, 1930, to Glenn and Jenny Truax, who both preceded him in death. He married Isabelle Harrison December 19, 1953, and she also preceded him in death.

Survivors include a daughter Nancy (Jerry) Dohoney of Babson Park, Florida and Jeff (Kim) Truax of Lenoir, North Carolina; grandchildren Chad (Amy) Adams, Justin (Sara) Truax, Barrett Truax and Nathan (Mandy) Dohoney; great-grandchildren Kyley (Tanner) Laemmle, MacKenzie (Alex) Adams, Gavin (Vivian) Gardner and Jack Dohoney, and great-great- grandchildren Donovan, Evelynne, Leighton, Max, Henry and Rinn.

A daughter, Kathi Jo preceded him in death.

Chuck was a 1948 graduate of Van Wert High School and served in Okinawa during the Korean War. He returned home to work at National Seal, Kennedy Manufacturing, and Chrysler before retiring in 1993. He enjoyed building and repairing items and loved helping others with projects.

There will be no calling or visitation hours. There will be a private service for family members only.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: the charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.

