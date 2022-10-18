Local chamber plans upcoming events

Submitted information

The Van Wert Chamber of Commerce will present a Fourth Wednesday event on October 26, 2022 at Willow Bend Country Club.

The Learn over Lunch event will feature the Revival Design Collective as they host a curb appeal/ signage and storefront workshop, featuring how to draw customers and clients in. Business owners are welcome to join in for a presentation and discussion with the team from Revival Design Collective on the best ways to attract customers using the biggest, boldest tool you have – your storefront.

The event will run from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the cost is $15 per person, which includes lunch. To register click here or call the Chamber office at 419-238-4390. To register, click here.

In addition, the Young Professionals of Van Wert will host a Spooky All Hallows Happy Hour at the 1898 event venue, 308 S. Washington St., Van Wert from 4-5 p.m. Thursday, October 27. Costumes are welcome and encouraged. To register, click here.

The Van Wert Chamber of Commerce will be presenting a Salute to Small Businesses on Thursday December 1, 2022 at Willow Bend Country Club. Premier Level sponsors are Citizens National Bank and Shultz Huber & Associates; Community Influencer Level event sponsors ar Tenneco, Inc, Danfoss, Van Wert Health, Central Insurance, Alliance Automation, Lightsource BP; Community Collaborator Level event sponsors are Van Wert Manor, Eastside Auto Repair & Sales, Vantage Career Center, Van Wert Manor and TSC Telecommunications Service Community; Community Builder Level event sponsors are Store & Haul, Laudick’s Jewelry, First Bank of Berne, and Straley Realty & Auctioneers, Inc.