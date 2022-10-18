Pleasant Township North voters to decide on options

This rendering shows just some of the plans for a proposed restaurant and sports bar addition at Van Wert Cinemas. Paradigm design rendering

Editor’s note: in the interest of a better informed voting public, the VW independent is running a series of articles about local issues and races appearing on the November 8 ballot.

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

It’s an expansion plan that has been many months in the making and now, registered voters in Pleasant Township North must decide on a key part of it.

Earlier this year, Van Wert Cinemas owners Donna and Rod Saunders unveiled plans to add a 10,000 square foot restaurant/sports bar and modern arcade onto the existing structure along Lincoln Highway. However, Pleasant Township is a dry township, meaning voters must give approval for liquor to be sold there.

While it may appear confusing, there are four issues before Pleasant Township voters, all for Saunders Theater Properties 4 LLC. Two deal with the sale of beer, wine, mixed beverages and spirituous liquors, while two others are for Sunday sales of the same beverages.

“There are two parcels included on the property we own – the Van Wert Cinemas and the old drive-in property,” Donna Saunders explained. “The 10,000 square feet addition will extend into the drive-in parcel. Therefore, two options were required on the ballot – one for each parcel.”

Saunders went to say she believes reaction to the project and the proposal has been mainly positive.

“We had the pleasure of speaking with some Pleasant Township North residents at the recent CHP fundraiser on October 6,” Saunders said. “They told us they received the letter we mailed to every resident in the voting precinct. These residents stated they appreciate the quality improvements we have made to the Van Wert Cinemas and look forward to seeing more entertainment options added to the property.”

She added she and her husband are actively seeking funding for the project, which is expected to cost at least $2.5 million. If the issues pass and once funding is secured and weather permits, construction will begin. It’s estimated the construction phase will take about nine months to complete.

The theater itself has already undergone various upgrades, including new seats in each of the five cinemas and laser projectors and Dolby ATMOS sound systems in two of the cinemas.

“We know the people living in smaller towns need and appreciate the amenities enjoyed by people living in big cities,” Saunders said. “We tested this theory by upgrading the theater seating, projectors and sound systems at the Van Wert Cinemas in 2020. Our customers have responded very well. We see many repeat customers who tell us they love the upgrades we have made to our theater.”

“Our research tells us area residents want more entertainment and restaurant options,” she added. “Restaurants are more likely to be successful if they offer adult beverages, therefore, we respectfully request North Precinct residents of Pleasant Township vote ‘yes’ for our ballot options to sell adult beverages in our planned full-service restaurant.”

Early in-person voting is underway at the Van Wert County Board of Elections Office, or ballots may be requested by mail. Election Day is three weeks from today, from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. November 8.