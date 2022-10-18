Treasurer leaving Van Wert City Schools

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

The search is underway for a new Van Wert City Schools treasurer.

Michelle Mawer has tendered her resignation, with her last day tentatively scheduled to be Wednesday, November 16. She’s leaving to become treasurer of the Celina City Schools, a move that was approved during Monday night’s Celina Board of Education meeting.

Michelle Mawer

“I live and plan to stay in Celina until my twins are out of college, which will be another three or four years,” Mawer said. “At that point, I may retire in two years so since my family enjoys Celina, it makes sense to stay and work there. I have enjoyed working for Van Wert Schools the past three years and hopefully have made a positive impact on the district.”

“Van Wert is an awesome district, so I am sure they will find an experienced treasurer to join the administrative team,” she continued. “I will do what I can to transition to the new person and wish nothing but the best for the Board of Education, Mr. Bagley and all the staff of Van Wert City Schools.”

Mawer was hired in September of 2019 and prior to that, served as treasurer of the Coldwater Exempted Schools.

The school board met in executive session last week to discuss the vacancy and the next step, and the job was formally posted on Friday.

“We certainly wish Michelle the best in her future endeavors and thank her for her service to the district over the past three years, board president Anthony Adams said. “She will be missed but her hard work and dedication has positioned the district well to attract highly qualified applicants. I am confident we will be able to quickly find the next great treasurer for Van Wert City Schools.”

The board is expected to accept her resignation at the next regular meeting, scheduled for Wednesday, October 26. Adams said he’s hopeful the school board will name a new treasurer on or before the regular November board meeting.

Those interested in applying should send a cover letter emphasizing qualifications and reasons of interest, an up-to-date resume, a copy of current Ohio School Treasurer License, and three letters of recommendation to Julie Anderson, District Office Secretary at j_anderson@vwcs.net. All application requirements on the “Employment Opportunity – Treasurer Search” webpage found online at vwcs.net, under the District tab.