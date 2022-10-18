US 30 study to be addressed in Convoy

VW independent staff

A reminder that tomorrow, October 19, is when the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) will hold two public meetings to further develop feasible alternatives for potential safety improvements along the U.S. 30 corridor.

The meetings are part of an ongoing study of the U.S. 30 corridor from the Indiana state line in Paulding County to the Lincoln Highway interchange in Van Wert County. 18 at-grade intersections have been identified as part of the study, which is expected to be completed near the end of 2022.

Based on input received at two prior stakeholder meetings, the project team has developed preliminary feasible alternatives. The purpose of Wednesday’s meetings is to present these alternatives and receive comments and feedback. Feasible alternatives could be developed and funded for future construction projects.

The meetings will be held at the Convoy Community Building, 5348 Ohio 49. An open house will be held from 12:30-2:30 p.m. with a presentation at 1 p.m., and a second open house will be offered from 5-7 p.m. with a presentation at 5:30 p.m. The same information will be presented at both meetings.