VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 10/17/2022

Monday October 17, 2022

12:08 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of State Route 118 in Liberty Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries reported.

12:59 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Harrison Township on a complaint of two stray dogs.

3:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in the city of Van Wert on a complaint of a stray dog.

3:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the city of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

4:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the village of Wren to investigate a reported theft.

8:41 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence in Liberty Township on a medical alarm for a subject that had fallen.