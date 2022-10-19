Bond violation hearings held in CPC

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Nine people appeared for various hearings in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court this past week.

Rickey Shupe, Jr., 42, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his bond by failing a drug screen and failure to report. New bond was set at $10,000 cash or commercial surety. He also signed a time waiver in open court and a pretrial hearing was set for 9 a.m. November 16.

Nathanial Owens, 24, of Delphos, admitted to violating his bond by failing a drug screen. New bond was set at $10,000 cash or commercial surety and a pretrial hearing was scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday, October 26.

James Jewell, 40, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his bond by failing to report for a house arrest monitor. New bond was set at $10,000 cash or commercial surety. A pretrial hearing was set for 10 a.m. Wednesday, October 26.

Jimmie D. Vibbert, 52, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his bond by failing to report to probation and for a court hearing. New bond was set at $5,000 cash or commercial surety and a pretrial hearing was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, October 26.

Another defendant, James W. Vibbert, 59, of Van Wert, had his bond violation dismissed. He was released on a surety bond and a pretrial hearing was scheduled for 11 a.m. November 2.

Two defendants appeared for arraignment hearings.

Donald E. Hammons III, 44, of Middle Point, pleaded not guilty to unauthorized use of a vehicle, a fifth degree felony. He was released on a surety bond on this case and a pretrial hearing was set for 9:30 a.m. November 9.

Cory Spencer, 39, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. He was released on a surety bond and a pretrial hearing was scheduled for 10 a.m. November 9.

Two others entered changes of pleas this past week.

Kitti Johnson, 35, of Delphos, changed her plea to guilty of receiving stolen property and forgery, both fifth degree felonies. She requested and was granted intervention in lieu of conviction and her case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program.

Jeremy Kline, 34, of Convoy, pleaded guilty to unauthorized use of a vehicle, a first degree misdemeanor. He was sentenced to 11 days in jail beginning December 11 and was assessed court costs.