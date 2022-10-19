Buckeye Bash to return in November

VW independent staff/submitted information

For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic shut things down, the Ohio State Alumni Club Of Van Wert & Paulding Counties will hold their Buckeye Bash at Willow Bend Country Club in Van Wert on Thursday, November 17.

The doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and dinner will be a 6 p.m. Anyone who brings a food item for the food pantry will be eligible for a door prize.

The featured speaker will be Frank Moskowitz, publisher of the Buckeye Sports Bulletin. The club’s tickets to the November 26 Ohio State-Michigan game will be auctioned off. Those entering the bidding will agree to pay the club’s price of $218 each for two tickets or a total of $436 plus the winning bid amount to buy the tickets. All proceeds will benefit the Alumni Club’s scholarship fund.

Bidders may begin placing bids at Lee Kinstle GM Sales and Service on Tuesday, November 1. The highest bidder on Tuesday, November 15, will be given a free ticket to the Buckeye Bash where the bidding will continue. The tickets will be awarded that evening to the person with the final high bid.

Tickets to the Buckeye Bash may be purchased at Willow Bend Country Club, Carl Jeffery Dental Office, Slusher’s Jewelry Store in Van Wert, the Williamson Insurance Agency in Payne, or by calling 419.238.3525, or 419.506.1981.