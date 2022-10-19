Crestview honors bus drivers this week

Submitted information

Crestview Local Schools is recognizing National Bus Safety Week October 17-21, while honoring the bus drivers that safely transport students to and from school every day.

School Bus Safety week serves to remind the community the role that each individual plays in ensuring children’s safety on and around a school bus. This year’s theme, “1 Bus + 1 Driver = a BIG Impact on Education” reminds motorists and students the impact bus transportation has on the community. School administration and transportation staff continually focus on maximizing safety and efficiency for transporting the district’s children.

Some of Crestview’s bus drivers include Matt Perkins, Jared Owens and Linda Clay. District bus drivers not pictured are Deb Ebert, Owen Pugh, Jeff Helm, James Lautzenheiser, Sherry Kitson, Jeff Short, Kyle Hammons and Judy Perrott. Photo submitted

This year the Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers plan to be highly visible along bus routes and school zones to promote safety in and around school busses. The public is reminded that prior to stopping, school buses display yellow warning lights that signify the bus is about to stop. Once a bus comes to a stop, red flashing lights and a stop sign are displayed. Motorists approaching a stopped school bus from either direction are required to stop at least 10 feet from the bus while the bus is receiving or discharging students. When a road is divided into four or more lanes, only traffic driving in the same direction as the bus must stop. Drivers may not resume their travels until the bus resumes traveling.