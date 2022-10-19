Lancers volunteer at dinner…

Students from Lincolnview Junior/Senior High School volunteered at the recent Community Health Professionals Annual Beacon of Hope dinner. The event welcomed over 370 people in support of the Hospice Patient Care Fund. Students served dinner, cleaned tables, and assisted BeeGee Realty with the live auction portion of the evening. Event coordinator Kim Mason seeks volunteers from local schools in order to provide students a chance to experience the generosity of the community and learn more about the CHP mission. Sophomore volunteer Kreston Tow was pleased with the turnout, and said “I enjoy volunteering any chance I have to assist local businesses.” Photo submitted