Paulding County murder trial underway

VW independent staff

PAULDING — A jury of 12 was seated Tuesday and opening arguments will be heard this morning in the trial of an Antwerp woman accused of killing her husband.

Heidi Lynn Grant, 47, is charged with aggravated murder, in connection with the mid-January shooting death of her husband, Christopher Franklin. Court documents show Grant shot the victim at least twice, then tried to bury the body in cement in the basement of their home.

The trial, which is taking place in Paulding County Common Pleas Court, is expected to last three days. If convicted, Grant faces life in prison.