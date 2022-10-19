Vantage CC hopeful voters will say yes to renewal levy

Vantage Career Center is asking voters to renew a five-year, 0.8 mill operating levy, which is on the November 8 ballot. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

Editor’s note: in the interest of a better informed voting public, the VW independent is running a series of articles about local issues and races appearing on the November 8 ballot.

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

It’s an issue that will appear on the ballot throughout Van Wert and Paulding counties and portions of Mercer, Putnam, Allen and Auglaize counties.

Van Wert based Vantage Career Center is seeking renewal of a five-year, 0.8 property tax renewal for current expenses, often referred to as an operating levy. It first appeared on the ballot in 1989 was renewed three times then became a replacement levy in 2008 and was renewed twice.

“The levy provides critical operating money, everything pertaining to the general fund,” Superintendent Rick Turner said. “This includes salaries, benefits, supplies, and purchased services. The levy provides about 13 percent of our general fund, or approximately $1.16 million. We would be in deficit spending in the first year if this money is not available.”

Turner added the money generated by the levy is primarily used for Vantage high school operations, though some purchased services flow through the school’s adult education department. The high school offers 18 different programs, ranging from ag and industrial power technology to welding. More information on each of those programs can be found here.

For the first time, voters in the Delphos City Schools district will decide on a Vantage renewal.

“The levy was last renewed in 2017 so this is the first time Delphos voters will vote on this levy,” Turner said. “They have been assessed this millage since becoming a member school in 2020, so voting for this renewal will not be an increase in taxes for Delphos voters.”

Turner said if approved, the renewal will cost the average homeowner $18.87 annually, which breaks down to about a nickel per day. He also stressed renewal by voters will not result in new taxes for anyone in the six-county district.

“The levy allows us to attract and retain quality instructors, provide needed supplies for our labs and classrooms including metal for machining and welding, lumber for carpentry, etc.” Turner stated. “We have also experienced a rise in our costs with inflation. It now costs us more to operate our labs. Even if you don’t have school age family members, this levy affects you because we train nurse aides, nurses, peace officers, and other critical service workers that support the community at-large.”

Early in-person voting is underway at the Van Wert County Board of Elections Office, or ballots may be requested by mail. Election Day is three weeks from today, from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. November 8.