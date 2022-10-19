VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 10/18/2022

Tuesday October 18, 2022

7:25 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location in Ridge Township for a subject with low blood sugar.

7:29 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Ridge Township to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

8:53 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence in Pleasant Township for a subject that had fallen.

9:49 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area in York Township for a stop sign that was down.

10:28 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Liberty Township to investigate a complaint of harassment.

3:02 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire to a residence in the village of Middle Point for a possible gas leak.

3:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Union Township to conduct a welfare check.

4:21 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence in Union Township for a subject that fell.

4:44 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Common Pleas Court for a bond violation. Jimmie D. Vibbert, 52, of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

5:18 p.m. – Deputies along with Van Wert EMS responded to a motor vehicle crash involving two vehicles at U.S. Route 224 and Lincoln Highway. A 2016 Nissan Versa driven by Pamela S. Wilhelm was stationary at the stop sign then proceeded westbound and entered the traffic lane of a northbound 2005 Dodge Ram driven by Robert J. Myers of Van Wert. The truck struck the car, causing both vehicles to leave the roadway to the northwest of the intersection. Both vehicles sustained damage and were towed from the scene, and Wilhelm was transported by Van Wert EMS to Van Wert Health for minor injuries. Myers reported no injuries.

6:40 p.m. – Deputies along with Van Wert Fire responded to the report of a transformer fire on John Brown Road in Pleasant Township.

8:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to a report of a disabled vehicle on U.S. Route 224 in Harrison Township.

10:52 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence in the village of Ohio City for a subject with chest pain.