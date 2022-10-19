Winter heating help available in VWCO

VW independent staff

Eligible Van Wert County families in need of help may receive a one time payment of $300 toward their primary heating bill or $500 toward propane through the PRC ( Prevention, Retention, Contingency) Winter Heating Program through Van Wert County Job and Family Services.

Applicants must reside in Van Wert County and have a minor child in the home, and families must meet all PRC program eligibility guidelines outlined in the county’s PRC plan. Eligibility is based on family income at or below 200 percent of the federal poverty guidelines.

Applicants will need to provide social security cards for all household memers, income verification for all family members for the last 30 days (pay stubs, SSI award letter, child support, etc.), and a copy of the latest bill or propane provider. The application must be in the account holder’s name.

Applications with the list of required documents may be picked up at OhioMeansJobs Van Wert County, 120 E. Main St., Van Wert, between Tuesday, November 1 and Wednesday, November 30. Completed applications with all required documents must be turned in no later than 4:30 p.m. on November 30. No late applications will be accepted.