John G. Eichenlaub, 84, of Scott, passed away at 8:02 a.m. Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at Homestead at Towne Center in Van Wert.

He was born on April 9, 1938, in Wheelersburg, to Gordon Eichenlaub and Mary (Henson) Eichenlaub Antis. He married the former Beverly McOmber and together they shared many years of memories.

John Eichenlaub

He retired from Whirlpool as a manager of the microwave division after many years of service. John served in the United States Army.

John was a member of First Baptist Church in Van Wert where he taught Sunday School and supported many missionaries over the years. He was also a very active member of the Gideon’s International and had assisted at the Lincolnview Bible School with his wife, Beverly.

John taught himself to play the banjo, was an avid Ohio State Buckeye fan and was a very well-read and intelligent person.

Surviving are his wife, Beverly Eichenlaub of Scott; his children, John (Dawn) B. Eichenlaub of Huntington Beach, California, Kelly (Spencer) Bennett of Marengo, and Marianne (Luther) Sorensen of Galion; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a sister, Ferol Henderson of Oklahoma, and a brother-in-law, Michael (Judy) McOmber of Van Wert.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Services will be held at 12 p.m. Friday, October 28, at First Baptist Church, Van Wert, with Pastors Ben Brown and John Rager, officiating. Interment will follow in Convoy I.O.O.F. Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday, October 28, at First Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: Gideon’s International .

To share in John’s online memorial, please visit www.alspachgearhart.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert.