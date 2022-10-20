ODOT asking for public feedback on U.S. 30 corridor

ODOT District 1 Deputy Director Chris Hughes talks to a group of people about safety along U.S. 30 in Van Wert County and the various options under consideration, along with potential costs. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

CONVOY — Ohio Department of Transportation officials are seeking public input as they try to figure out the best way or ways to improve safety along a 17-mile stretch of U.S. 30, from the Indiana line to the Lincoln Highway interchange just east of Van Wert.

ODOT District 1 officials held a pair of open houses in Convoy on Wednesday, with the afternoon session attracting over 50 people. A feasibility study, which is nearing the end, was outlined along with possible ways to make the U.S. 30 corridor safer, while supporting existing and future business development needs. The corridor currently has 18 at-grade intersections that allow access to the highway, but some have opened the door to high crash rates.

ODOT personnel, along with Lt. Timothy Grigsby, Commander of Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol and a representative from Arcadis answered questions and used a series of renderings to show possible future plans that would affect current at-grade intersections along the western portion of the corridor. Also shown were high-priority intersections, including Ohio 49, Dixon-Cavett, Liberty-Union, and John Brown roads.

“Eventually traffic is going to get to a point on U.S. 30 where at-grade intersections simply are not going to work,” said Chris Hughes, Deputy Director, ODOT District 1. “They’re not going to work from a safety perspective and they’re not going to work from a mobility perspective. At-grade intersections have served this part of the county well for the last 50 years and provided a lot of access, but there have also been some terrible crashes.”

“What our fear is when we see the data, when we see what traffic is doing and the change in crash patterns, we’re going to continue to see terrible crashes happen at an increasing rate,” he added. “We want to be prepared. We don’t want to be five, 10 or 15 years down the road and have not done anything.”

Hughes shared data that showed between 2011-2015, one fatal crash occurred between the state line and Boroff Road. That number rose to 10 between 2016-2022, with eight related to access intersections. Three fatal crashes, including two intersection related crashes have occurred in 2022 alone.

Grisby added that cell phone usage while driving is a major contributor to crashes and despite laws designed to curtail the problem, it isn’t going away anytime soon.

“If there’s a way to simplify roadway engineering and bring it up to a modern day standard that makes it safer, then those particular avenues have to be explored,” Grisby stated.

Current recommendations include cul-de-sacs, which would completely eliminate access, overpasses and interchanges. Restricted crossing U-turns, often referred to as “R-cuts” were mentioned as an option as well. One was built at U.S. 30 and Thayer Road in Lima.

Right now, cul-de-sacs are recommended at 13 different locations, overpasses are recommended at Elm Sugar Road and 30, Convoy Road and 30 and John Brown Road and 30, while an interchange is suggested at Ohio 49 (Convoy Heller Road) and 30. However, Hughes cautioned overpasses and interchanges can be cost prohibitive.

“It’s going to be expensive,” he said. “We’re talking $20-$25 million and that’s a challenge to fund, but if it’s the right thing to do and it’s the next logical step in this corridor, we’re going to take steps in that direction.”

Hughes later added that if and when funding is secured, it can take 3-4 years to build an overpass and 5-8 years to construct an interchange. He also said what’s being discussed now is far from being the final plan and he noted there will be changes.

ODOT will accept public comments, feedback and ideas until November 21. From there, the feasibility study will be reviewed and finalized by the end of the year or early 2023. The link to leave comments can be found here.