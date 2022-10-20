Pigskin Pick’Em: Week No. 10 predictions

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Week No. 10 of the high school football season brings with it some burning questions – will Wapakoneta win an outright WBL title? Can Antwerp finish off a perfect regular season? Who will win the battle of No. 1 teams – Coldwater or Marion Local? How much will the 50-50 be?

The answers to those questions will be answered by 10 p.m. Friday night.

Last week I went 15-5, which took my overall season record to 159-42, or 79.1 percent. Keep in mind, I don’t use computer programs, algorithms or anything of the sort to make my picks. It’s based on what I know about the teams, hot and cold streaks, and sometimes just a gut feeling. Onto this week’s picks.

Games of the Week

Crestview (4-5) at Leipsic (3-6)

Crestview has playoff hopes but the Knights need a win and a bit of help to get in. Despite Leipsic’s record, this won’t be easy at all. The Vikings have been able to move the football all season long and like the Knights, Leipsic has been forced to deal with multiple injuries to key players. Crestview is certainly capable of winning but I’m going with the home team in this one.

The pick: Leipsic

Marion Local (9-0) at Coldwater (9-0)

A matchup of two No. 1 teams and a game that always features a huge 50-50 jackpot. Coldwater has had close calls the past two games, while Marion Local has rolled by opponents all season long. In fact, the Flyers have allowed a total of 30 points, including 16 to New Bremen. While it’s generally a bad idea to pick against the home team in a game like this, that’s what I’m doing.

The pick: Marion Local

Van Wert (8-1) at Bath (0-9)

I’m just going to come out and say it – the Cougars win and win big. Better days are ahead for the very young Wildcats.

The pick: Van Wert

Wapakoneta (8-1) at Defiance (6-3)

A win gives Wapak an outright WBL championship, which would be the 14th overall title for the Redskins. Defiance has been on a bit of a roll, having won five of the last six, with the only loss coming to Celina, 15-7. Defiance is capable of picking up the win here and I know Van Wert fans are rooting for them to do just that. However, I’m not going to overthink this. Wapak is 8-1 for a reason.

The pick: Wapakoneta

Wayne Trace (4-5) at Paulding (1-8)

Last week’s win over Ayersville was huge for Wayne Trace’s playoff hopes. In fact, there’s a 99 percent chance the Raiders will qualify for the postseason. Now, Wayne Trace will play rival Paulding to close out the regular season. The Panthers won’t roll over but I suspect this will be a good springboard game for the Raiders as they head to the playoffs.

The pick: Wayne Trace

Best of the Rest

GMC

Antwerp at Edgerton: Antwerp

Ayersville at Fairview: Ayersville

Tinora at Hicksville: Tinora

MAC

Fort Recovery at St. Henry: Fort Recovery

New Bremen at Delphos St. John’s: New Bremen

Parkway at Anna: Anna

Versailles at Minster: Versailles

NWC

Ada at Allen East: Allen East

Columbus Grove at Bluffton: Columbus Grove

Spencerville at Delphos Jefferson (Thursday): Delphos Jefferson

WBL

Celina at St. Marys Memorial: St. Marys Memorial

Kenton at Ottawa-Glandorf: Ottawa-Glandorf

Shawnee at Elida: Elida

TRAC

Findlay at Lima Sr: Findlay

Independent

Lima Central Catholic at Fort Loramie: Fort Loramie