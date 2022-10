Queen Jubilee Award…

Kimberly Ousley, Peony Pageant Director, presents Van Wert High School with the Queen Jubilee XLVII Award. This is awarded to the home school of Queen Jubilee. Accepting the award on behalf of Van Wert High School is Queen Jubilee XLVII and 2022 graduate Kayla Krites and VWHS Peony Candidate Coordinator, Melissa Bloomfield. Photo submitted