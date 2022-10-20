Rotarians hold annual benefit auction

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Van Wert Rotary Club’s 33rd annual Benefit Dinner and Charity Auction was held at Willow Bend Country Club this past Saturday evening.

A good time was had by all at the Van Wert Rotary Club’s Benefit Dinner and Auction. Photo submitted

Rotary President Andrew Bashore projected that $20,000 was raised from the event through a combination of live auction and silent auction items as well as a reverse raffle drawing. This year’s auction funds will be used to support the maintenance of past Van Wert Rotary community projects,

which includes playground equipment at Smiley Park, the bathroom and food pavilion at Fountain Park as well as the splash pad at Camp Clay.

“Most of the money raised will go toward the maintenance project fund,” Bashore said.

Bashore also praised the attendance and support of community residents who back the event.

“I would like to thank Van Wert Rotarians, Stacy Jent, Deb Lehman, Brad Etter, Linda Stutz, Tisha Fast, Jacque Welch and Mark Verville who served on the auction committee,” he said. “A lot of time and work goes into planning the event and this group planned a great night for the attendees.”

Supporting sponsors included First Federal of Van Wert, Kriegel Family Charitable Trust, and Eric Hurless and Ryan Lindemann/Edward Jones.

“It was a great night,” Bashore said. “I was very pleased with the commitment, enthusiasm, and great crowd of support for the auction.”

To learn more about Van Wert Rotary Club follow the club on Facebook.

To learn more about what Rotary International does in the world, go to https://www.rotary.org/en.