Soccer roundup: Lancers win, Knights fall

Lincolnview 1 New Knoxville 0

Reide Jackson scored Lincolnview’s lone goal and the seventh seeded Lancers defeated No. 8 seed New Knoxville 1-0 in the Division III sectional semifinals at Lincolnview High School on Wednesday. Jackson Evans had the assist.

The Lancers (8-6-2) will play at No. 2 seed Kalida in the Division III sectional finals at noon on Saturday.

Delphos St. John’s 2 Crestview 0

The Lady Knights say their season end with Tuesday’s 2-0 loss to Delphos St. John’s in the Division III sectional semifinals.

Crestview finished the season 4-11-1.