Soccer roundup: Lancers win, Knights fall
VW independent soccer
Lincolnview 1 New Knoxville 0
Reide Jackson scored Lincolnview’s lone goal and the seventh seeded Lancers defeated No. 8 seed New Knoxville 1-0 in the Division III sectional semifinals at Lincolnview High School on Wednesday. Jackson Evans had the assist.
The Lancers (8-6-2) will play at No. 2 seed Kalida in the Division III sectional finals at noon on Saturday.
Delphos St. John’s 2 Crestview 0
The Lady Knights say their season end with Tuesday’s 2-0 loss to Delphos St. John’s in the Division III sectional semifinals.
Crestview finished the season 4-11-1.
