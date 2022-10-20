VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 10/19/2022

Wednesday October 19, 2022

7:25 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Ridge Township to assist with an unruly juvenile.

8:25 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm in Pleasant Township.

9:22 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the village of Willshire to conduct a welfare check on juveniles who had not reported to the school.

10:58 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy Fire to an area in Pleasant Township for a report of a utility pole being on fire.

1:01 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location in Ridge Township for a subject that fell.

2:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in the city of Van Wert for a loose dog.

2:32 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for contempt of court involving child support. Michael Tucker, 34, of Convoy is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

2:35 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to a residence in Harrison Township to check the welfare of an animal.

2:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Ridge Township to assist a disabled motorist.

3:27 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the village of Wren to investigate a complaint of criminal damaging to a vehicle.

5:05 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the city of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police at the scene of a fight.

8:38 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location in the city of Van Wert for a subject who was not feeling well.

8:55 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location in Ridge Township for subject with abdominal pain.