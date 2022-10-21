Battle of the cats: Cougars win 42-14

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

LIMA — Senior quarterback Aidan Pratt fired three first half touchdown passes and ran for a score to lead Van Wert to a 42-14 win over Bath in the regular season finale on Friday.

The win put the Cougars at 9-1 (8-1 WBL), good for a second place finish behind Wapakoneta. The Redskins defeated Defiance 15-0 to clinch an outright league championship.

Aidan Pratt threw three touchdown passes and ran for a score, all in the first half. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

Pratt completed 11-of-19 passes for 163 yards, while rushing for 106 yards on just nine carries. Two of his touchdown passes came in the first quarter, a four-yard toss to Conner Campbell that capped off a nine-play 70-yard drive on the opening possession of the game. After the defense forced a quick Bath punt, it took just one play for Pratt to connect with Nate Phillips for a 52-yard score, followed by the second of Damon McCracken’s six extra points. Brylen Parker put the Cougars on the board for a third time in the opening score with a five-yard touchdown run. He finished with 53 yards on eight carries.

“Our guys did a really nice job of coming out and setting the tone right away,” Van Wert head coach Keith Recker said. “Getting up on them was exactly what we needed to do.”

Pratt rambled 47 yards for a touchdown with 4:46 left in the second quarter, then on the next possession threw a 31-yard touchdown pass to Maddix Crutchfield.

“Funny story – Aidan gives credit to Ian Place because Aidan forgot his cleats and Ian Place let him use an extra pair of his, so he credits his running tonight to that,” Recker said with a chuckle. “Aidan did a nice job running the ball and he looked good making some cuts and running hard like we’ve seen before, so it was good to get that out of him.”

Reese Krugh increased the lead to 42-7 before halftime when he recovered a Bath fumble and returned it 28 yards for a touchdown.

Most of the second half was played with a continuous clock, and the only score came in the fourth quarter when Zach Welsch hit Vinnie Vendetta from four yards out. Welsch also threw a 33-yard touchdown pass to Mikey Hale in the first quarter. Welsch completed 16-of-29 passes for 154 yards, with Logan Markley catching three passes for 41 yards. As a team, Bath (0-10, 0-9 WBL) finished with 181 total yards.

“They weren’t giving up and you saw that in their other games,” Recker said of the Wildcats. “They weren’t getting beat by a lot and they have some talented young guys who are playing. I think they’ll be okay in the future.”

The Cougars will host Division IV, Region 14 opening round playoff game Friday night against an opponent that will be officially named on Sunday. As of early Saturday morning, it appeared it would be Delaware Buckeye Valley (6-4).

“Our coaches will get the film and start breaking it down and start breaking it down,” Recker said.

Scoring summary

Van Wert 21 21 0 0 – 42

Bath 7 0 0 7 – 14

First quarter

10:14 (VW): Aidan Pratt 4-yard pass to Conner Campbell (Damon McCracken kick)

8:31 (VW): Aidan Pratt 52-yard pass to Nate Phillips (Damon McCracken kick)

3:41 (B): Zach Welsh 33-yard pass to Mikey Hale (Jacob Lepley kick)

0:23 (VW): Brylen Parker 5-yard run (Damon McCracken kick)

Second quarter

4:46 (VW): Aidan Pratt 46-yard run (Damon McCracken kick)

2:48 (VW) Aidan Pratt 31-yard pass to Maddix Crutchfield (Damon McCracken kick)

1:42 (VW): Reese Krugh 28-yard fumble return (Damon McCracken kick)

Fourth quarter

3:44 (B): Zach Welsch 4-yard pass to Vinnie Vendetta (Jacob Lepley kick)