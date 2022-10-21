Cat food donation…

The West Ohio Food Bank recently donated over 70 bags of cat food to the Van Wert County Humane Society. The event was hosted by Trinity Friends Church as a part of Vantage Day of Caring 2022. The mobile food distribution event in Van Wert County is held once a month. “We depend on the generosity of the community to feed our shelter animals and we greatly appreciate such a sizeable donation,” board president Deb Sealscott said. Pictured with the donated cat food is Shyanne Williams, Van Wert County Humane Society shelter attendant. The humane society is a United Way agency. Photo submitted