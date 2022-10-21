Coffee with a Cop to be held Tuesday

VW independent staff

A reminder that the first ever Coffee with a Cop event will be held with members of the Van Wert Police Department and the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Department from 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, October 25, at 133 Bistro, 133 E. Main St. in Van Wert.

The joint effort between the two departments is designed to break down barriers between local law enforcement officers and Van Wert County citizens. Anyone who comes to Coffee with a Cop will have the opportunity to ask questions, voice concerns and get to know local law enforcement officers.