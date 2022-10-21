Crestview HS to feature Suessical JR.

VW independent staff/submitted information

Crestview High School is preparing to present the musical Seussical JR. at 7 p.m. Friday, November 4, and Saturday, November 5.

The story transports the audience from the Jungle of Nool to the Circus McGurkus. The Cat in the Hat narrates the story of Horton the Elephant, who discovers a speck of dust containing tiny people called the Whos. Horton must protect the Whos from a world of naysayers and dangers, and he must also guard an abandoned egg that’s been left in his care by the irresponsible Mayzie La Bird.

Cast members of Suessical JR. will perform November 4 and 5. Photo submitted

Although Horton faces ridicule, danger and a trial, the intrepid Gertrude McFuzz never loses faith in him. Ultimately, the powers of friendship, loyalty, family and community are challenged and emerge triumphant!

Reserved seating tickets for this production will go on sale Monday, October 24, in the high school office and are $7 each. Tickets will also be available at the door.

For more information, call 419.749.9100 ext. 2103. Seussical, JR. is presented through special arrangements with Music Theatre International.