Football Friday Scoreboard: Week No. 10

VW independent sports

Here are final scores of area high school football games played on Friday, October 21.

GMC

Antwerp 39 Edgerton 0

Ayersville 34 Fairview 7

Tinora 54 Hicksville 7

Wayne Trace 24 Paulding 0

MAC

Anna 39 Parkway 21

Delphos St. John’s 14 New Bremen 7

Marion Local 35 Coldwater 0

St. Henry 22 Fort Recovery 21

Versailles 35 Minster 6

NWC

Allen East 52 Ada 7

Columbus Grove 42 Bluffton 14

Leipsic 42 Crestview 7

Delphos Jefferson 49 Spencerville 13 (Thursday)

WBL

Ottawa-Glandorf 38 Kenton 19

Shawnee 14 Elida 10

St. Marys Memorial 28 Celina 21

Van Wert 42 Bath 14

Wapakoneta 15 Defiance 0

TRAC

Findlay 32 Lima Sr. 0

Independent

Fort Loramie 35 Lima Central Catholic 34