Football Friday Scoreboard: Week No. 10
Here are final scores of area high school football games played on Friday, October 21.
GMC
Antwerp 39 Edgerton 0
Ayersville 34 Fairview 7
Tinora 54 Hicksville 7
Wayne Trace 24 Paulding 0
MAC
Anna 39 Parkway 21
Delphos St. John’s 14 New Bremen 7
Marion Local 35 Coldwater 0
St. Henry 22 Fort Recovery 21
Versailles 35 Minster 6
NWC
Allen East 52 Ada 7
Columbus Grove 42 Bluffton 14
Leipsic 42 Crestview 7
Delphos Jefferson 49 Spencerville 13 (Thursday)
WBL
Ottawa-Glandorf 38 Kenton 19
Shawnee 14 Elida 10
St. Marys Memorial 28 Celina 21
Van Wert 42 Bath 14
Wapakoneta 15 Defiance 0
TRAC
Findlay 32 Lima Sr. 0
Independent
Fort Loramie 35 Lima Central Catholic 34
