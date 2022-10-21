The Van Wert County Courthouse

Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022

Football Friday Scoreboard: Week No. 10

VW independent sports

Here are final scores of area high school football games played on Friday, October 21.

GMC

Antwerp 39 Edgerton 0
Ayersville 34 Fairview 7
Tinora 54 Hicksville 7
Wayne Trace 24 Paulding 0

MAC

Anna 39 Parkway 21
Delphos St. John’s 14 New Bremen 7
Marion Local 35 Coldwater 0
St. Henry 22 Fort Recovery 21
Versailles 35 Minster 6

NWC

Allen East 52 Ada 7
Columbus Grove 42 Bluffton 14
Leipsic 42 Crestview 7
Delphos Jefferson 49 Spencerville 13 (Thursday)

WBL

Ottawa-Glandorf 38 Kenton 19
Shawnee 14 Elida 10
St. Marys Memorial 28 Celina 21
Van Wert 42 Bath 14
Wapakoneta 15 Defiance 0

TRAC

Findlay 32 Lima Sr. 0

Independent

Fort Loramie 35 Lima Central Catholic 34

