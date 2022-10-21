Knights, Lancers win sectional titles

VW independent sports

Crestview 3 Delphos St. John’s 0

No. 2 seed Crestview had no trouble with Delphos St. John’s, winning a Division IV volleyball sectional championship with a 25-8, 25-15, 25-16 victory on Thursday.

Adelyn Figley and Myia Etzler recorded 12 and 11 kills, while Ellie Kline had 16 digs. Cali Gregory had 28 assists and was 15-15 serving with four aces. As a team, Crestview had 11 aces.

The Knights will face Miller City in the district semifinals at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Van Wert High School.

Lincolnview 3 Kalida 1

At Leipsic, third seeded Lincolnview won a Division IV sectional championship by defeating No. 6 seed Kalida 19-25, 25-19, 25-14, 25-23 on Thursday.

Makayla Blankemeyer had 13 kills, followed by Emma Bowersock (12) and Carsyn Looser (11). Grace Brickner and Ashlyn Price had 22 and 16 digs, and Breck Evans had 44 assists. Looser had four aces.

The Lancers will face No. 1 seed Leipsic in the district semifinals at Van Wert at 7:30 p.m. next Thursday.