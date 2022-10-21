Leipsic surges by Crestview 42-7

VW independent sports

LEIPSIC — In the season finale for both teams, Leipsic scored 30 unanswered points in the second half to claim a 42-7 victory over Crestview on Friday night.

The loss ended Crestview’s (4-6, 1-6 NWC) slim playoff hopes. Leipsic also finished 4-6 (3-4 NWC).

Hayden Heigel, who led all NWC rushers entering the game, ran for 65 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 13 carries, a three yarder in the first quarter and a 33-yard dash in the third quarter. Estevan Carillo had a 31 yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter and finished with 18 carries for 124 yards. As a team, the Vikings ran for 251 yards, while adding 151 through the air.

Tyler Lammers completed 10-of-16 passes and two touchdowns, a 9-yarder to Jacob Scheckelhoff in the first quarter and 9-yarder to Jayce Brecht in the third quarter. Brecht finished with three receptions for 60 yards, while Carrillo had two catches for 56 yards.

Crestview’s lone touchdown came in the second quarter on a 33-yard pass from Carson Hunter to Kellin Putman, followed by the PAT by Hayden Perrott. The Vikings held Crestview in check throughout the game, limiting the Knights to -20 yards on the ground and 88 yards of total offense. Hunter completed 14-of-25 for 108 yards and two interceptions, with four completions going to Putman for 44 yards.

Holden Thornell and Mason Speith each had eight tackles for the Knights.