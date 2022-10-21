State board denies area solar facilities

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Power Siting Board (OPSB) has denied an application to construct a solar-powered electric generating facility in Allen and Auglaize counties. The decision was made on Thursday.

The application was filed by Birch Solar 1 LLC to construct a 300 megawatt solar facility in Shawnee Township in Allen County and Logan Township in Auglaize County. The OPSB found that, based on the unanimous and consistent opposition to the project by local governments whose constituents are impacted by the project, the proposed project would fail to serve the “public interest, convenience, and necessity” as required by Ohio law.

The OPSB noted that all four local governments in the Birch Solar project area opposed its approval and that the lack of local government support for the project remained consistent before and after the OPSB technical staff issued a report in October 2021 recommending that the OPSB deny the project.

The board did authorize the construction of solar-powered electric generating facilities in Franklin and Licking counties.