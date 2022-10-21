VWCS earn Heart Safe Schools designation

VW independent staff/submitted information

Van Wert City Schools has announced that all five buildings that make up the district have been designated as Heart Safe Schools by Project ADAM. Van Wert Elementary was the first to earn the Heart Safe Designation in March of this year.

A Heart Safe School designation increases the likelihood that students, staff, and visitors will survive sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) while on campus. SCA is the abrupt, unexpected loss of heart function, usually resulting from an electrical problem within the heart.

All five school buildings in the Van Wert City Schools, including VWHS, are now Heart Safe Schools. Photo submitted

SCA is often fatal if not treated quickly. However, an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) can save a life is used in time. An AED provides an electrical shock to the heart and is the only known treatment to stop chaotic electrical activity within the heart. For every minute defibrillation is delayed, the chance of survival decreases by 10 percent.

Project ADAM works with schools to ensure they are prepared to handle a cardiac emergency through assessments and training. A school becomes designated as a Heart Safe School after completing a thorough list of requirements, including ensuring AEDs are available and accessible, having a written plan and team of CPR/AED-trained staff ready to act in an emergency, and conducting emergency response practice drills.

Van Wert Early Childhood Center, Van Wert Middle School, and Van Wert School at the Goedde completed their training and earned their designations in April, while Van Wert High School earned its designation this month.

During the 2021-2022 school year, VWCS increased its number of AEDs throughout the district to a total of 33, eight of which are portable and can be used for extra-curricular activities off-campus.

VWCS is actively working to train all staff members so they are CPR and AED certified.