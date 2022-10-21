VWCS lauds bus drivers, reminds motorists to obey laws

These drivers help transport hundreds of students to and from school in Van Wert each and every weekday. Photo submitted

VW independent staff/submitted information

As National School Bus Safety Week (October 17-21) comes to an end, the Van Wert City School District is emphasizing the importance of bus safety and taking the time to recognize and honor the drivers who often transport more than 900 students on a daily basis.

The national theme this year is “1 Bus + 1 Driver = A Big Impact on Education,” and the focus is on reminding that safety is the first priority for all students.

Ohio law requires that on a road with fewer than four lanes, all traffic approaching a stopped school bus from either direction must stop at least 10 feet from the front or rear of the bus and remain stopped until the bus begins to move or the bus driver signals motorists to proceed. The penalty for passing stopped school bus includes a mandatory court appearance, a fine of up to $500 and a license suspension.

In Van Wert, buses are equipped with video cameras and footage of violations will be turned over to law enforcement. Van Wert Police Chief Doug Weigle noted earlier this year that passing a stopped school bus is not a “warning” offense, meaning a citation will be issued for each violation.

The Van Wert City School Transportation Department would like to remind drivers that the speed limit in the school zone on Ohio 118 South (between Van Wert Middle/High School and Van Wert Elementary School) is reduced to 20 miles per hour during the following times:

7:35-8:15 a.m.

2:35-3:30 p.m.

The speed limit of the school zone on E. Ervin Rd. (in front of the Van Wert Early Childhood Center) is reduced to 20 miles per hour during the following times:

7:30-8:30 a.m.

2:15-3:15 p.m.

Restricted hours will be adjusted to accommodate school delays.