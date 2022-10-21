Young Professionals set two gatherings

Submitted information

The Young Professionals of Van Wert County group has announced two upcoming events to close out the year.

On Thursday, October 27, An “All Hallows Happy Hour” will take place at The 1898 from 4-5 p.m. Thursday, October 27. Attendees are encouraged to wear costumes for the light networking event. An option to tour the new venue may also be available. One drink per attendee will be provided.

A “Philanthropy & Giving Back” speaker event is scheduled for 10-11 a.m. Monday, November 28, at The Warehouse in downtown Van Wert. Speakers for the event are the United Way of Van Wert County, Van Wert Service Club, and the Van Wert County Foundation. Attendees will learn how these organizations approach philanthropy, giving, and volunteerism, and will leave feeling inspired and educated on how they can give back to the Van Wert Community. Coffee will be provided.

There is no cost to attend these events. However, please register on the Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce website to secure a spot. More information can be found on the Van Wert Young Professionals

Facebook page.

The Young Professionals of Van Wert County is affiliated with the Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce. The group is intended for individuals under 40 who either work or live in Van Wert County and who are and are interested in professional development, community service, mentoring, and networking.