YWCA offering self-defense course

Submitted information

The YWCA of Van Wert County has announced plans to offer a free, one-night self-defense class for adult women from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, November 9, at the YWCA on E. Main St.. The course is for beginners or for those who need a refresher from attending previous classes.

The class is provided by the Van Wert Self Defense Team and is designed to teach women what they should do when faced with unavoidable, unsafe circumstances. Class participants will gain confidence, knowledge, and the skills to protect themselves in this hands-on program. No experience is necessary.

“We offer this opportunity to women in our community to protect themselves from violent situations and from potentially being a victim of violence,” said Jamie Evans, Director of Survivor Services for the YWCA of Van Wert County. “This class will be beneficial to any woman and could possibly prevent a violent situation from occurring.”

Class instructors include Rick Busch and Ed Klausing. Busch is a black belt in Tae Kwon Do with many years of experience teaching martial arts, self-defense, and rape prevention classes and seminars. Klausing is a third degree black belt and also has experience in teaching various martial arts. Participants should wear loose-fitting, comfortable clothing.

To register for this class or for more information, email Jamie Evans, YWCA Director of Survivor Services, jevans@ywcavanwertcounty.org.

Community members are encouraged to follow the YWCA of Van Wert County’s social media platforms (Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram) for further information on survivor services programs, youth programs and special events including future self-defense classes. Information can also be found online at www.ywcavanwert.org.

The YWCA is partially funded by the Van Wert County Foundation and is a United Way Agency.