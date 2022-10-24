County schools run at Columbus Grove

COLUMBUS GROVE — Lincolnview captured the District 2 Division III boys cross country championship at Columbus Grove on Saturday, while the girls finished fourth overall in District 1. The Crestview boys finished fifth in District 2, while the girls finished seventh in District 2 and sent one runner to regional competition. Van Wert finished fourth in Division II on the boys side, while the girls placed sixth and qualified a lone runner for regionals.

Division II

Lincolnview is all smiles after winning the district championship. Photo submitted

Owen Scott, Drew Laudick and John Kramer finished 11-12-13 at the Division II meet, recording times of 17:02, 17:06 and 17:09. Ryan Miller placed 24th (18:12), while Cayden Laukhuf was 57th (19:45).

The Cougars will run again at Hedges-Boyer Park in Tiffin on Saturday.

Ottawa-Glandorf won the team title with 67 points while Van Wert finished with 117 points.

Division III boys

The Lancers finished with 44 team points and had four runners in the top nine, with Conner Baldauf finishing fourth (16:44), followed by Kreston Tow (sixth, 17:02), Evan Johns (seventh, 17:06) and Kaleb Denman (17:34). Ethan Scaggs rounded out the scoring by placing 18th with a time of 18:16.

“The boys ran an excellent race today,” Lincolnview head coach Matt Langdon said. “It’s a good feeling to win back to back district titles. We were resting one of our top five so it was good to see Ethan and Brandon fill in that gap for us. We should back to full strength for Regionals and I know the boys have their sights set on some very specific goals.”

They’ll run again at Saturday’s regionals in Tiffin.

The Knights had 164 team points and were led by Lincoln Smith (21st, 18:37), Logan Foudy (26th, 18:58), Payton Scott (32nd, 19:31), Jake Heth (38th, 19:45) and Isaiah Watts (51st, 20:53).

Division II girls

Kyra Welch qualified for regionals an individual by placing 11th (20:45). She was followed by Alyssa Knittle (32nd, 22:33), Braelynn Burk (22:46), Tyra McClain (22:46) and Harmony Schuerman (46th, 23:57).

Ottawa-Glandorf won the team title (59 points) while Van Wert finished seventh with 156 points.

Division III girls

Brynleigh Moody led Lincolnview with an eighth place finish and a time of 20:00, followed by Keira Breese (16th, 21:17), Harper Reindel (22nd, 22:09), Kendall Hoffman (32nd, 22:45) and Olivia Snyder (35th, 22:53). The top four finish assured the Lancers a spot at regionals.

Minster won the District 1 title with 15 team points, while the Lancers finished with 105 points.

Leading the way for Crestview was Anna Gardner, who qualified for regionals with a 12th place finish (21:09). She was followed by Baylee Miller (47th, 25:05), Megan Mosier (50th, 25:55), Anna Scott (56th, 28:03) and Alexis Flagg (61st, 28:59).

Patrick Henry won the District 2 title with 33 points, while Crestview finished with 197 team points.