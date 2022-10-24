Juan G. Valle Jr.

Juan G. Valle, Jr., 51, of Van Wert passed away Thursday morning, October 20, 2022, at Van Wert Health.

Juan Valle Jr.

He was born March 22, 1971, in Bartow, Florida the son of Juan and Maria (Garcia) Valle, Sr.

He is survived by his mother, his son, Juan “Tony” Valle of Ohio City; a daughter, Lelia Valle of Toledo; four grandchildren, Courtney, Cali, and Carter Budzinski, and Trenit Valle, and four brothers Miguel, Travis, Adam, and Marc Valle.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Juan was a welder working at Crown Equipment in Celina.

Calling hours will be held from 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, October 25, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert, followed by funeral services at 4 p.m.

Online condolence may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.