Monday Mailbag: football playoff edition

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

This week’s Monday Mailbag is centered completely around the Ohio High School Athletic Association football playoffs.

Q: Glenville had a game canceled last week, wondering how this effects their computer points? If at all, I believe they will only be playing nine games? Also, in 2018 they were kicked out of the OHSAA playoffs for recruiting Northeast Ohio and suspended three years. I wonder about their legitimacy as a honest contender? I also cannot find why that game was canceled, any thoughts? Jim Bloomfield

A: The OHSAA has a formula that’s used in cases of canceled or forfeited games. I’m not the computer points whiz in the room, I leave that to people far more qualified than me.

Glenville was disqualified in 2018 for recruiting infractions, then was placed on probation for three years. Probation isn’t the same as a suspension, it’s more like a slap on the wrist and “don’t do it again.”

That aside, they are a legit contender for the Division IV title this year. Their non-conference schedule proved that. They play in the Senate Athletic League, which to be quite blunt, isn’t good at all and you can see that in the weekly results. Glenville outscored league opponents 282-0. It’s basically a Division I or II team playing in Division IV.

That takes me to another point. Glenville was a Division I school until 2013, then was Division II when the OHSAA went to seven divisions in 2014. The Tarblooders were in Division II in 2015 and 2016, then dropped to Division III in 2017 and stayed there through 2019. The entire Senate League didn’t play football in 2020 and in 2021, Glenville was placed in Division IV.

The question many ask is how does a school go from Division I to Division IV in less than 10 years? The expansion to seven divisions helped, but still, it’s a mystery to many.

As far as the canceled game, I checked with a sportswriter in Cleveland and apparently, John Adams didn’t want to play Glenville in Week No. 9. I’m guessing they saw a beating coming and opted out.

Q: Based on unofficial pairings and what a possible bracket would look like, how likely is it Van Wert could see St. Marys again? Devante Edwards, Van Wert

A: It’s all official now, so here goes.

At least on paper, it would probably take at least one upset. St. Marys Memorial opens with Buckeye Valley. I’d like to think the Roughriders would win that game, then they would most likely face West Holmes in the regional quarterfinals. West Holmes is the real deal and is a legit contender in Division IV.

Van Wert has Wauseon this Friday and if they Cougars win, they’ll most likely have to travel to Sandusky to play Perkins in the regional quarterfinals. That game will be far from a picnic.

Q: Who thought it was a good idea to let a bunch of teams with losing records into the playoffs? Name withheld upon request

A: The Ohio High School Athletic Association expanded the playoffs from eight teams to 16 teams per region last year. It was supposed to expand to 12 teams per region and that plan was given the stamp of approval by the Ohio High School Football Coaches Association. Then OHSAA went ahead and made it 16 teams anyway, and even the OHSFCA wasn’t thrilled about it.

Here’s the thing – I’m happy for the kids who in previous years wouldn’t have made it but overall, I’m not a fan of 16 teams per region. I know people immediately bring up the argument that everyone qualifies for the postseason in all other sports, but comparing football to other sports is like comparing a steak to chocolate cake – they’re both great but very different.

If you have a sports question or comment for the next Monday Mailbag, please email it to sports@thevwindependent.com.