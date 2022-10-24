Toast to the YWCA to feature new twist

VW independent staff/submitted information

You can bet that it will be a fun night.

The YWCA of Van Wert County’s annual Toast to the YWCA at Willow Bend Country Club has been set for Friday, November 18, and this year’s event which will feature a “Casino Night.”

Guests will have the opportunity to play blackjack, roulette and poker. Betting chips will be exchanged for tickets for the chance to win prizes at the end of the night. The more chips you win, the more opportunities for prizes. Silent auction items, games of chance and Singo will also be available.

The doors will open at 5:30 p.m. with games starting shortly thereafter. Tickets will be available for purchase online at Eventbrite.com for $50 (plus ticketing fees) per person starting Tuesday, November 1. Tickets will include food and playing chips, and a cash bar will also be available.

“We always look forward to hosting Toast to the YWCA for our community and are so happy to finally be able to gather in-person once again,” YWCA President/CEO Kimberly Laudick said. “We hope to see a lot of people come out to enjoy a new twist on an old tradition. The funds we raise from this event helps us to provide our services to local families in need.”

This year’s event will be a celebration of 106 years of action and service in Van Wert County.

The YWCA of Van Wert County is partially funded by United Way and Van Wert County Foundation.