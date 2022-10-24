Tourney soccer: Van Wert, Lancers fall
VW independent sports
Kalida 1 Lincolnview 0 (OT)
KALIDA — Lincolnview and No. 2 seed Kalida were scoreless at the end of regulation, but the Wildcats scored a goal in overtime to win the Division III sectional championship on Saturday.
The seventh seeded Lancers finished the season 8-7-2. The Wildcats will play Spencerville in the district semifinals at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Kalida.
St. Marys Memorial 15 Van Wert 0 (girls)
ST. MARYS — No. 1 seed St. Marys Memorial defeated Van Wert 15-0 in the Division II sectional championship match on Saturday.
The Cougars finished the season 0-16.
