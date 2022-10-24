Tourney soccer: Van Wert, Lancers fall

VW independent sports

Kalida 1 Lincolnview 0 (OT)

KALIDA — Lincolnview and No. 2 seed Kalida were scoreless at the end of regulation, but the Wildcats scored a goal in overtime to win the Division III sectional championship on Saturday.

The seventh seeded Lancers finished the season 8-7-2. The Wildcats will play Spencerville in the district semifinals at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Kalida.

St. Marys Memorial 15 Van Wert 0 (girls)

ST. MARYS — No. 1 seed St. Marys Memorial defeated Van Wert 15-0 in the Division II sectional championship match on Saturday.

The Cougars finished the season 0-16.