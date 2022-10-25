Entertainment is live in Van Wert

Broadway returns to Van Wert this Saturday in a big way with Legally Blonde – The Musical.

America’s favorite blonde, Elle Woods, is ready to prove who’s in charge in the Broadway blockbuster that will take you from the UCLA sorority house to the Harvard halls of justice. This timely story of Broadway’s brightest heroine is made possible by presenting sponsors Laudicks Jewelry and Kim Hohman’s Danceworks. The supporting sponsor bringing Broadway to your backyard is Betsey’s Boutique Shop.

Based on the beloved movie, Legally Blonde follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes, snobbery, and scandal in pursuit of her dreams, and proves that you can be both legally blonde and the most intelligent person in the room.

Legally Blonde the Musical is coming to the Niswonger Performing Arts Cente this Saturday. Photos submitted

Elle Woods appears to have it all. Her life is turned upside down, however, when her boyfriend dumps her so he can start getting more serious about his life and attend Harvard Law. Determined to get him back, Elle uses her ingenuity and charm to get into Harvard too. School begins with endless struggles, but with the help of her new friends, Elle quickly realizes her potential, and her true assets, as she sets out to prove herself to the world and make everyone a believer. This contemporary, sassy musical moves at a breakneck pace driven by memorable songs and explosive dances. Legally Blonde warms the heart by proving that self-discovery never goes out of style!

The 2022-2023 National Tour of Legally Blonde is produced by Daniel Sher of Big League Productions, Inc. The musical is directed by Jeff Moss, with choreography by Bob Richard. Set design is by Randel Wright, lighting by Kirk Bookman, costumes by Derek Lockwood, video design by Jon Infante, and casting by Alison Franck.

Save yourself the gas money, urban ticket prices and fees, parking hassles, hotel costs, safety concerns, and travel time. Get your Broadway fix in Van Wert this Saturday with Legally Blonde The Musical. The show will pick you up and keep you singing as the power of positivity overcomes and justice is served. We do think that you will enjoy it more if you wear pink. Tickets are available now at vanwertlive.com.