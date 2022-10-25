Diane K. Hageman

Diane K. Hageman, 76, passed away at her home in Middle Point Monday, October 24, 2022.

She was born on September 23, 1946, in Van Wert County the daughter of Ralph and Marguerite (Baker) Adams, who both preceded her in death. She was married to Roger Dale Hagemen, who preceded her in death on September 19, 2003.

Family survivors include her sister, Dawn Adams of Van Wert; a brother, Randolph Adams of Lima; 12 nieces and nephews and many great nieces and nephews.

Diane was a 1964 graduate of Lincolnview High School and was a member of St. John’s Evangelist Catholic Church in Delphos. She retired from Eaton Corporation in Van Wert.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her twin brother, Dean Adams; a brother, Rex Adams, and four sisters, Mary Adams, Marcia Gamble, Maxine Smith and Myrna Bolenbaugh.

There will be no services at this time.

