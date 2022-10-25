Hollywood, Broadway to be featured

VW independent staff/submitted information

Area musicians and actors will be performing in a Hollywood and Broadway themed concert titled, “A Little Night Music” – a concert featuring sights and sounds from stage and screen. The concert will be held from 7-8:30 p.m. Saturday, November 12, at the First United Methodist Church of Van Wert, 113 W. Central Ave., directly across the street from Fountain Park. The doors will open promptly at 6:15 p.m.

“A Little Night Music” will include more than just musical Broadway standards. Acting, costumes and visual arts will also be part of the concert.

Organist Gloria Wendel will usher the audience into “A Little Night Music”, with Bach’s “Toccata & Fugue in D Minor” on the recently upgraded majestic Noehren pipe organ. Annette Hoverman and Marilyn Alessandrini will be at the piano keys for Bernstein’s “Tonight” from “West Side Story”. The ensemble – In Spiritu with Beth Conn, Kristina Welker, Melinda Farmer, Jody Jones, Sue Steinen, Jody Lichtenberger, Jean Etzler, Stacie Korte, Mary Ann Falk, Dee Hartsock-Fisher, Sheila Chilcote-Collins, and featured soloist, Jill Jeffery, will be performing a “loverly” medley from Lerner & Lowe’s “My Fair Lady” and also some great Simon & Garfunkel tunes from the Academy Award winning 1967 film, “The Graduate”.

Rod Sroufe (double bass), Dee Fisher (piano), Cindy Gardner (violin), Paul Hoverman (trumpet), Dane Newlove (percussion), and Jeremy Laukuf (bass/keyboard) will be bringing several well-known tunes from stage and screen, including selections from “Fiddler On The Roof”, “West Side Story” and the 1949 Frank Sinatra/Gene Kelly musical, “On The Town”.

Vocal solos from Falk, Hartsock-Fisher and Chilcote-Collins will include well-known selections from “Gypsy”, “The King & I”, “When Pigs Fly”, and Stephen Sondheim’s, “A Little Night Music” to name a few.

Pianist David Van Tilburg will be performing a truly astounding realization of Leonard Pennario’s, “Midnight On The Cliffs”, from the 1956 Doris Day film noir, “Julie”.

“I am very excited to produce and be able to share this special event with our community,” Chilcote-Collins said. “It is a wonderful chance for people enjoy live music and theater right here in Van Wert. I would like to thank the First United Methodist Church for being our host and especially Capital Advisory Services, LLC of Van Wert for being our premiere sponsor. Their generous financial contributions make this event possible.”

This concert is free and open to the public.